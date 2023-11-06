A man has been sentenced to two years three months in jail after being found guilty of affray and possession of an offensive weapon.

At around 7pm on March 18, 2022, officers were called after reports of an altercation, which involved weapons, between a group of men at the BP petrol station in Molesey Road, Walton.

During the altercation, Benjamine Kelley and another two men were injured. Kelley was found at the scene along with his car, but the other two men involved had left the scene. Officers quickly reviewed CCTV from the scene and were able to identify Kelley as the main suspect. He was arrested shortly after on suspicion of violent disorder.

He was sentenced to two years and three months behind bars at Guildford Crown Court on November 2.

A further two suspects were identified but were found not guilty due to self-defence at Guildford Crown Court on September 26, 2023.

DC Hollie Grant, who investigated the case, said: “Today’s sentencing highlights how serious we are about tackling violence across Surrey. Thanks to the quick investigation by the team, we were able to swiftly arrest Kelley and take him off the streets, helping to keep people safe. I hope that this result helps to reassure the local community.”