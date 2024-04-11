Costa Express, known for its quality coffee, is now trialling tea at 10 Shell forecourts.

The 10 sites are: Shell Birmingham Road, Great Barr; Shell Budgens Slough East; Shell Downend, Bristol; Shell Little Waitrose Eastleigh; Shell Little Waitrose Stone, Shell Loudwater, High Wycombe; Shell Co-op New York Road, Newcastle; Shell Princess Parkway, Manchester; Shell Sutton Scotney North, Winchester; and Shell Co-op Staxton, Scarborough.

Sean Stroud, senior account manager at Costa Coffee, told Forecourt Trader: “We’re excited to introduce our new tea offering across selected Costa Express machines, launching as part of an exciting trial at 10 Shell locations across the UK. With tea being such a beloved beverage in the UK, we saw an opportunity to enhance the on-the-go tea experience. Our expertise in quality and convenience ensures freshly brewed tea with fresh milk at selected Costa Express machines, promising a delightful sip for every journey.”

Stroud added that customers can claim a Costa loyalty bean on their Costa Club Card app when purchasing tea by scanning the QR code on screen.