Ground has been cleared at a 11.5 acre site in Gloucester to make way for a new Costco warehouse and petrol station.

The warehouse giant’s agent has now asked Gloucester City Council for an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) screening opinion for its proposals. In a letter to the council the agent said the evidence in its EIA review “demonstrates there is no reasonable likelihood of significant adverse effects arising from either the construction or future operation of the site providing that conventional and proportionate planning controls are imposed”. It is understood that an EIA can be complex, expensive and time consuming for a project.

Planning permission was first approved for the site in Eastern Avenue back in 2014, but this was to redevelop the existing warehouses.

In the latest proposals, Costco wants to put a warehouse building in the western corner of the site ,with parking to the front and side of the building. A nine-pump petrol filling station is proposed for the northern corner of the site, which would be accessed via the car park.