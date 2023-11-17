A car was stolen from a petrol station in Crewe and then set on fire. According to Cheshire Live, the Kia Ceed was taken while the owner was paying for fuel. The incident happened at Queens Park Drive in Crewe at around 6.15pm on Monday. Around 45 minutes later, emergency services were called to woodland nearby to reports of the car on fire.

In Birmingham, a man was injured in a suspected carjacking at the Sainsbury’s forecourt at the Castle Vale Retail Park. The incident happened shortly after 9am last Friday (November 10).

According to Birmingham Live, the car was stolen as the driver attempted to fill his tyres with air. He had left his keys in the ignition and the thief jumped in and drove off. Unfortunately the owner of the Vauxhall car was dragged along and suffered serious injuries to his legs.