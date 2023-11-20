A drive-off fuel thief has been fined £640 and ordered to pay a further £737 in compensation after making off without paying for fuel at five different forecourts in Hemel Hempstead.

According to the Watford Observer, David Wiles admitted to six counts of making off without payment when he appeared at Hatfield Magistrates’ Court earlier this month.

Wiles stole fuel from the BP in Breakspear Way, Hemel Hempstead, on March 16. On March 30 he did the same at the Co-op in Cupid Greed, Hemel Hempstead. He then targeted the Esso in London Road, Flamstead and the same BP again on April 4.

On April 8, he made off without paying for fuel from both the Shell site on the A41, Bourne End, and the Tesco petrol station in Bushey Heath High Road.

PC Nick Mann said: “I hope this serves as a warning to people that we do investigate these crimes and will do everything we can to bring people before the courts to face punishment.”