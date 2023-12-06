Witnesses are being sought after a serious road traffic collision at the Rontec BP site off the A45 westbound carriageway in Higham Road, Wellingborough.

The incident happened just after 2am on Sunday, December 3, when the driver of a red Renault Clio entered the forecourt, and for reasons unknown, collided with a petrol pump which then caught fire.

As a result of the collision, the driver – a 38-year-old man - sustained serious injuries and was taken to University Hospital Coventry.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have dash-cam footage of the actual collision prior to the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to email CollisionAppeals@nothantspolice.uk or alternatively call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615 or Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 23000744030.