Top 50 Indie EG Group has submitted a planning application for a knockdown rebuild of its Blackburn Service Station at Whalley Banks, Blackburn.

The application to Blackburn with Darwen Borough Council seeks planning consent to demolish the existing petrol filling station (PFS), shop and pharmacy at the site. The application says the proposals represent an opportunity to upgrade, modernise, and enhance the existing services and facilities at the site, which are currently outdated.

They would be replaced with a PFS with ancillary retail shop and two rapid EV charge points along with associated infrastructure.

The upgraded PFS would have six refuelling bays located in the centre of the site, shielded by a canopy. The new shop would be located to the western corner of the site, where the pharmacy is now. There would be 10 car parking spaces (including two disabled bays). There would also be cycle storage located to the southern corner of the site, next to the parking bays that are in front of the proposed shop.

The plans say the EV charging post will be able to deliver ultra-rapid charging speeds, up to 150kW, recharging EVs in roughly 20 minutes.