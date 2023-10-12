Euro Garages’ plans to turn a former car showroom in Rotherham into a 24-hour petrol station with shop and drive-thru coffee shop have been approved. However, although Rotherham Council noted that the site benefits from the Rotherham Renaissance Flood Alleviation Scheme, three conditions were placed on the site regarding flooding. The council requested that ‘flood-resilient design measures’ be used where possible; a warning and evacuation plan be prepared; and a strategy drawn up for surface water run-off.

The existing car showroom at Riverside Way on the Ickles roundabout in Rotherham will be retained and repurposed into the shop which will include three food-to-go units; no external changes are proposed to the building.

The fuel pumps will be located to the east of the building, adjacent to the existing/proposed main entrance, which is covered by a flat roof canopy. Vacuum, jet wash bays and a storage compound will all be located to the north of the building.

The coffee shop is proposed to the south of the petrol station, with its drive-thru lane running along its southern side.

Ample parking space, including disabled spaces and EV bays will be provided, with cycle parking provided next to each building’s entrance.