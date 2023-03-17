Two hydrogen pumps have been included in plans for a service station development submitted by Euro Garages to Aberdeenshire Council.

The company has applied for planning permission for a service station on land adjacent to the AWPR interchange on the A90 comprising a petrol filling station (PFS), EV charging and hydrogen refuelling, HGV and car parking and a drive-thru coffee shop.

A planning statement with the application states that the hydrogen refuelling station will be supplied by Element 2, which is aiming to develop a network of hydrogen refuelling stations (HRS) across the UK.

It adds: “Element 2 see the application site as being a strategic location for the provision of a hydrogen refuelling station as it is located on the main road transport route from the central belt to the north-east of Scotland, passing through the major cities of Dundee and Aberdeen. This will be one of a few hydrogen refuelling stations in the UK that can serve both HGVs and cars.

“The refuelling area will comprise two refuelling bays located under a canopy, accommodating two vehicles, with space behind the bays for additional queueing vehicles.”

The petrol and diesel filling facilities would be five double-sided fuel pump stations accommodating 10 vehicles as well as two fuel pumps for HGVs and coaches accommodating three vehicles.

The PFS would also have five dedicated EV charging bays and there would be a further two for the drive-thru. The planning statement states that the number of EV bays will increase as demand rises.

It also discusses the future transition away from fossil fuels expected in the future and states: “Indicative plans submitted with this planning application, illustrate how the allocated petrol and diesel refuelling pumps (including HGVs, vans and coaches) could potentially be converted to electric recharging bays over the periods up to 2030 and 2045.”