Battery electric vehicles (BEVs) have taken their highest ever share of the second-hand car market, according to quarter two figures published today by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT).

Between April and June of this year, 46,773 BEVs changed hands, a rise of 52.6%, and at 2.4% the highest share yet of the used vehicle car market. This was up from 1.7% in the same period last year.

Sales of plug-in hybrids (PHEVs) and hybrids (HEVs) also grew, up by 25.2% to 21,580 units and 43.6% to 78,782 units respectively.

Petrol and diesel powered cars still accounted for 92.4% of all used car sales, down from 94.3% last year. Petrol remained the most popular fuel type, up 9.2%, while diesel fell by 1.2%.

Meanwhile, the UK’s used car market grew as a whole for the sixth consecutive quarter, by 7.2%, with an extra 131,128 sales compared with the same period in 2023, marking the best growth since 2016. First half transactions rose by 6.8% year on year to 1,963,395 units, with the market now just 3% below pre-pandemic volumes.

Sustained growth in the new car market has generated choice and availability in the used sector, which has been aiding its recovery, says SMMT chief executive Mike Hawes.

“The increased supply of electric vehicles to second-hand third owners is helping more motorists make the switch – underlining the importance of energising the new EV market to support a fair transition for all,” he said.

“Maintaining momentum requires reliable, affordable and green EV charging up and down the country and incentives to get all of Britain on board the net zero transition,” he added.