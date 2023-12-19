North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and information about a fuel theft that occurred in Selby.

A man in a vehicle with fake number plates drove into Millgate Filing Station where he made off with more than £85-worth of diesel without paying. The incident happened at 3.05pm on Sunday October 29.

Police believe the man pictured in CCTV footage (above) may have information and officers need to speak to him.

If you recognise him or have any other information that could help, please email peter.henderson@northyorkshire.police.uk

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for PC1668 Henderson.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230205737.