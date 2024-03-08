Forecourt operator Jet New North Road is anticipating a blooming good weekend, as it targets £30,000 of flower sales thanks to International Women’s Day (IWD) today and Mothering Sunday.

The fuel retailer in Ilford, east London, has been stocking up on around 27,000 flowers for what it says is its busiest weekend for sales all year.

It predicts that it will sell over 12,000 tulips, 9,000 roses and up to 6,000 other varieties of flowers, such as lilies, over the period.

According to the retailer, roses are the most purchased flower on IWD, a day which it says is particularly popular among the local Eastern European community. Meanwhile, it says, tulips are the top choice for Mother’s Day.

New North Road has become well-known locally for selling bouquets, with top-quality flowers sourced from Amsterdam and Kenya.

Run by Janu Patel and his family for more than 20 years, the flower offer has been a passion project for Janu for many years – and it has proved to be a profitable one. For Valentine’s Day, the business sold £20,000 of flowers.

Jet New North Rd had a major refurbishment of the forecourt and retail offer in 2021, together with new canopy lighting and a Spar shop, with Janu’s flowers taking centre stage.