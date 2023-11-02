A former swimming pool in Livingston could be knocked down and replaced with a forecourt if officials at West Lothian Council get their way.

In August, the Council declared three swimming pools surplus to requirements after operator Xcite closed the facilities.

Multiple commercial offers were received for the former Xcite Livingston site but the council says there were no offers from community groups and no offers received of any kind that would see the property operate as a swimming pool going forward. And no community asset transfer applications were received.

The highest offer received at the closing date was for £850,000 and it was submitted by West Coast Estates Limited (WCEL). The Council says WCEL operates within the property development and investment sector and has a proven track record of commercial property development, working in Scotland since 1991.

WCEL proposes to clear the site and develop it to provide a new petrol filling station (to include an ancillary grocery convenience store), jet wash and EV charging facilities, plus a drive-thru restaurant. This would be subject to a planning application and approval.

Council officers are recommending that the Council Executive approves the sale of the property to WCEL.