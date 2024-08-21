Forecourt operators are readying themselves for what is predicted to be the busiest August bank holiday on Britain’s roads in recent years.

The RAC estimates there will be 19.2 million leisure trips by car throughout the long weekend – the most since 2015.

The day with the most cars on the road, it believes, will be Saturday 24 August, with 3.7m getaway trips planned, slightly ahead of the 3m journeys planned on Friday at 3.2 million, Sunday, at 3.1 million, and Bank Holiday Monday, on 3 million. On top of that, motorists are planning 6.2 million trips over the last long weekend of the summer, but are unsure as yet of when they will be travelling.

Forecourt operators we spoke to say they are preparing for the occasion as they would for any other seasonal event, such as Easter or Christmas. MPK Garages retail director Wayne Harrand says that the 28-strong forecourt operator arranges ambient “buffer stock” to be arrive in volume a few days before the weekend, based on historical performance.

Typically, the business will enjoy an uplift on ambient lines of at least 10% in shop sales over bank holidays. And by placing pre-orders with Nisa it ensures that the business does not run out of hero lines. “Because they are fast-selling products normally anyway, any surplus not sold would quickly be cleared in a normal sales week on ambient products,” says Wayne.

On the chilled side, the business targets products which are “key for on the move journeys”, such as sandwiches, chilled snacks and take-home meals, says Wayne.

Oliver Blake, who runs Oasis Services in Long Riston, Hull with is father Malcolm, says that he takes no chances either. He says that because the Gulf forecourt benefits from being near the coast it has planned fuel deliveries for every day over the holiday.

He says he watches the weather forecast “very closely” because it will provide a good indication of what people will want to buy, on top of the usual weekend favourites.

“With the busiest bank holiday of the year coming up, we will be upping our stock holdings across the store with focus on fresh and beer, wine and spirits,” he says.

David Charman, managing director of Parkfoot Garage on A20, West Malling, Kent, agrees that sales will be hugely affected by the weather. He expects his in-store butchers counter and shop will fare particularly well if the good weather continues with barbecues becoming more popular. “Two weeks ago when the weather was fantastic on a Monday we had our busiest Monday ever, including bank holidays,” he says.

However, he adds: “Business – mainly fuel – does tend to reduce for us in the summer as people head off on holiday.”

But for those who are not so organised it is not too late to get some basics in place a couple of days before the weekend, says food to go consultant Matt Cundrick.

“Make sure that you have the right amount of facings for good sellers like Coke and water, so you need to refill two times instead of seven and have less chance of losing sales if you can’t get to re-stocking straightaway,” he says.

“Have frozen lines to be heated on site defrosted, top up stocks of consumables such as milk for coffee, and have everything teed up for Friday and Saturday ready for the rush,” he adds.

It is important to get things right, with bank holiday day trippers presenting a good opportunity to make an impression with new motorists passing your door, says Wayne. “It is a chance to gain new customers as people make alternative journeys and travel a range of different routes in this period. I look forward to a busy bank holiday.

”Let’s hope the RAC are more accurate with forecasted car journeys this August bank holiday than they are with their understanding of fuel margins and pricing in the UK,” he adds.