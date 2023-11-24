A brazen thief who stole fuel from a petrol station forecourt and helped himself to goods in shops without making payment has been locked up.

Luke Hawkins was caught on CCTV as he twice filled up jerry cans at the Shell site in St Annes Drive, Worksop, on November 2 and 12, 2023, and left without paying.

Hawkins also stole goods from two Co-op stores, in Warsop and Carlton-in-Lindrick, on October 24 and 25, and helped himself to toys from the Home Bargains store in Retford on October 27.

Days later, between October 29 and 30, he stole alcohol, advent calendars, chocolate and coffee from the Shell station at Markham Moor.

Following inquiries, including checking CCTV footage, Hawkins was arrested and subsequently charged.

He pleaded guilty to four counts of theft, two counts of making off without paying for fuel, and a further count of attempted theft relating to an incident at a Co-op store in Newark on October 29.

Hawkins was jailed for 12 weeks when he appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on November 20.

PC Emily Duerden, of the Worksop North neighbourhood policing team, said: “There was overwhelming evidence in this case which showed just how selfish and blatant Hawkins was in stealing fuel and other goods without making any attempt at payment.

“As this case shows, criminals who target shops and petrol stations in this way will be caught and brought before the court to answer for their crimes.”