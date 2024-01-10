A prolific drive-off thief who stole nearly £3,000-worth of fuel from forecourts in Preston and Blackpool has been arrested by police.

According to the Lancashire Post, Jonathon Lawrence, 24, from Liverpool, was arrested on Monday, January 8 and charged with 13 offences of making off without payment, which amounted to £2,690.

He is accused of stealing the fuel from petrol stations in Preston, Blackpool, Nelson and Burnley. Lawrence has been remanded to appear before Preston Magistrates Court.

A police spokesperson said: “We have charged a man with fuel thefts from garage forecourts in Lancashire.

“Jonathon Lawrence has been charged with 13 offences of making off without payment, involving £2,690-worth of fuel from petrol stations in Preston, Blackpool, Nelson and Burnley.

“He’s also been charged with three offences of driving without a licence and three offences of driving without insurance.