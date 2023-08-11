Gasrec is reporting the highest demand for biomethane in the company’s history, with volumes reaching an all-time high in June 2023.

June’s gas sales represented a 250% increase versus March 2020, prior to the pandemic.

James Westcott, chief operating officer at Gasrec, said: “Fleets are under pressure from customers to decarbonise, and Bio-LNG (liquified natural gas) is the most viable, readily-available solution – plus it’s suitable for longer-haul missions, with quick refuelling times.

“This year we’ve already opened three new refuelling facilities in Lutterworth, Fradley Park and South Elmsall, increasing our network to 16 sites, and with three more due to be installed before the end of the year.”

Commenting on the road transport industry’s appetite for biomethane, he added: “Our fuels are once again significantly cheaper than diesel, meaning customers can save money while improving sustainability. For fleets looking at gas trucks today, our number one message is to talk to your fuel provider as soon as possible, to ensure they can have the refuelling infrastructure in place where needed and understand gas pricing. The demand right now is exceptional.”