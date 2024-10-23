Independent forecourt franchisee Mohankumar Dhanabal has been given the green light to reopen Essar Chapel Lane Service Station in Ashton upon Mersey in Greater Manchester.

Mohankumar, who trades as Amma Garages Ltd, appeared at Trafford Council’s licensing sub-committee yesterday (October 22) to argue his case. He had wanted the site to be able to trade for 24 hours but there were objections from residents so Mohankumar agreed to cut the opening hours to 6am to 11.59pm Monday to Sunday.

At the hearing, Mohankumar’s licensing expert told the Committee that sales of fuel alone would not create a viable business and the store and other facilities were needed to make a go of it.

According to the Manchester Evening News, chair of the panel, councillor Emma Hirst, said she had been really impressed with Mohankumar’s responses to questions and issued raised. She also told local residents that should there be any problems in the future, they can raise them with the licensing committee.

The Chapel Lane site has been closed for a couple of years with Mohankumar taking over the lease just four months ago.

Since then he has spent £200,000 on the site investing in new pumps, tank relining and a new shop with new tills.

He told Forecourt Trader: “Now we have the go ahead from the Council we hope to open in about four weeks. We have a modern Londis concept store which will cater for local needs.”

There is currently a hand car wash on the site but it is not part of Mohankumar’s business and will leave once its lease expires in February. After that the space will be used for toilet facilities.