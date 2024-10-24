Chargepoint operator Zest has been refused planning permission to develop a charging hub in Dudley because of a tree preservation order in the area.

Zest applied for planning permission to install 10 rapid charging bays equipped with BYD 160kw and BYD 120kw chargers; a new boundary fence; new lighting; a Zest totem; a coffee pod for drivers to use; and ancillary electrical equipment including a substation and feeder pillar.

The site chosen was on Farthings Lane in Netherton, close to Thornleigh Trading Estate.

Despite the industrial location, the site had a tree preservation order in place and planners ruled the proposal failed to protect ‘green infrastructure’.

In its report, the Council said: “The proposed development would result in the loss of protected trees that would have an adverse impact on the visual amenity within the street. The development would also result in an unacceptable loss of ecology that forms part of the established Green Network.”

In addition, the Council said the site was within a high risk area where there are “coal mining features and hazards” which needed to be considered and there was insufficient information submitted to help them make an informed decision on this.