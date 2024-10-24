Netherlands-based LEAP24 has opened its first charging point in the UK, a two-bay station in Verwood, Dorset.

The grand opening was marked by a ceremonial charge of the first vehicle by Councillor Toni Coombs, who expressed her enthusiasm for the new facility. “This charging station will benefit the local community by providing people with a rapid charging option close to home. It gives people more choice and freedom and it supports our council’s commitment to sustainability.”

Pelle Schlichting, CEO and co-founder of LEAP24, says: “Our goal is to build a network of ultra-rapid charging locations throughout the UK and other countries. By providing convenient and reliable charging infrastructure, we are helping to accelerate the adoption of EVs and contribute to a cleaner future.”