A feasibility study looking at shipping low-cost green hydrogen from Canada to the UK on a commercial scale is being carried out by Greenergy and Hydrogenious LOHC Technologies.

The scheme would use Hydrogenious’ Liquid Organic Hydrogen Carrier (LOHC) technology, which enables hydrogen to be chemically bound to a thermal oil for safe storage and bulk shipping using existing oil tankers.

Temporarily absorbed to the LOHC the hydrogen can be transported and handled safely and easily in ports and in urban areas. On arrival and discharge at the import location the hydrogen can then be released from the liquid carrier for delivery as pure green hydrogen to end users.

Greenergy has access to large terminals which could be used for the importation, release and distribution of hydrogen using the LOHC, with Navigator Thames already identified as a strategic location to meet expected demand for hydrogen in the South East of England.

Christian Flach, chief executive officer of Greenergy, said: “Working with Hydrogenious is an important step in our strategy to offer cost-effective hydrogen to our customers using existing storage and delivery infrastructure. Delivering hydrogen is an important goal in supporting the energy transition.”

Toralf Pohl, chief commercial officer at Hydrogenious LOHC Technologies, said: “North America will soon be a key market for large-scale clean hydrogen exports to Europe. The UK is committed to hydrogen consumption, and together with Greenergy, we will now be exploring the possibility of establishing a LOHC-based hydrogen supply chain, including constructing storage and release plant assets in Canada and the UK capable of handling more than 100 tonnes of hydrogen per day, while leveraging the existing infrastructure for liquid fuels in ports with our LOHC technology.”