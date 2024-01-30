Top 50 Indie Grove Retail is closer to getting a new forecourt built at New Cumnock in Ayrshire after submitting a report on its proposals to East Ayrshire Council.

Grove Retail was originally granted planning permission back in 2021 for the petrol station to be built on land that housed the former Tam O’ Shanter café on the outskirts of the town, but the permission came with 30 conditions.

Conditions included attention to access to and from the site to ensure free flow of traffic on the A76; submitting more details about lighting used on the site to ensure it did not ‘dazzle’ or ‘distract’ drivers on the A76; and more details about fencing and barriers around the boundaries to ensure people and animals could not get from the site onto the A76.

Grove has now submitted a report addressing the issues raised by the council.

The plans were granted for petrol/diesel pumps, HGV pumps, a shop and car parking spaces for 20 cars including one disabled space.