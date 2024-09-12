Hundreds of rogue employers – including owners of hand car washes – were targeted by the Home Office during a nationwide week-long intensive operation into illegal working last month.

The news comes after the July announcement by Home Secretary, Yvette Cooper, that the government would crack down on unscrupulous employers who are hiring migrants illegally and exploiting vulnerable people, alongside extensive work to disrupt the criminal networks who bring the workers to the UK.

During an intensive week of action from August 18-24, Immigration Enforcement teams carried out targeted visits to rogue businesses suspected of employing illegal workers, with a particular focus on car washes. More than 275 premises were targeted, with 135 receiving notices for employing illegal workers. In addition, 85 illegal workers were detained.

The Home Office said the operation is part of a larger, ongoing effort to tackle illegal employment and exploitation of vulnerable people in the UK. More operations of this kind will be conducted in the near future.

The maximum civil penalty for employing illegal workers is £45,000 per worker for a first offence and £60,000 per worker for repeat violations.

Immigration Enforcement teams also play a critical safeguarding role, working closely with the Gangmasters and Labour Abuse Authority and other organisations to allow employees to report labour exploitation.

One hand car wash targeted in the week-long operation was Diamond Car Wash & Valeting Ltd on Trowbridge Road in Westbury, Wiltshire. The owner has been fined £20,000 for employing illegal workers.

According to the Wiltshire Times, the car wash frequently had drivers queuing off the A350 main road to gain access to it. If you Google the car wash, it says that it is ‘temporarily closed’.

Home Secretary, Yvette Cooper says: “It is completely wrong that dodgy employers can work hand-in-glove with the smuggling gangs who risk people’s lives to bring them here illegally and push them into off-the-books employment.

“These workers are sold complete lies by the gangs before being made to live and work in appalling conditions for a pittance. We are determined to put a stop to this, which is exactly why we have launched crackdowns such as this.”

Before the week-long August investigation, a joint operation between the South East Organised Crime Unit (SEROCU), Surrey Police, Surrey Fire and Rescue, the Environment Agency and the Gangmasters & Labour Abuse Authority targeted a car wash in Esher.

On July 25, the business on Portsmouth Road was issued with a prohibition notice regarding living quarters for the workers, which requires remedial action within 28 days.

A cease and desist notice was also issued regarding the storage of chemicals.

Sergeant Ricci Dolan, of SEROCU, says: “This partnership working is extremely important in helping to prevent serious and organised crime, the exploitation that is often associated with it as well as other related offending.”

Sergeant Manny Johal, from the Modern Slavery and Organised Immigration Unit of Surrey Police, says: “This proactive approach not only safeguards the workers but also reinforces our commitment to prevent exploitation.”

Meanwhile, in a completely separate incident, two people have been arrested in Maidstone and a large amount of cash seized as part of an ongoing money laundering investigation. Police carried out warrants at two car washes and a residential property in the area on September 5.

Around £80,000 in cash was seized and two men, both aged 40, were arrested on suspicion of money laundering. They have since been bailed pending further enquiries.

Kent Police told Forecourt Trader that there was no illegal worker element to these arrests.