Henderson’s latest Spar has opened at Belt Road in South Derry, with a state-of-the-art store and a four-pump Texaco-branded forecourt.

Mark McCammond, retail director at Henderson Group, said: “Spar Belt Road delivers the full shopping experience, with our Delish deli serving hot food to go throughout the day alongside a Barista Bar coffee machine, which is perfect for our grab -and-go shoppers who have stopped for fuel.

“Those seeking a top-up shop or something for tonight’s tea will find a host of locally sourced products including McDaid’s Bakery, Doherty’s Home Bakery and Turnover Bakery, alongside hundreds of groceries sourced from farmers and suppliers across the island of Ireland, including Spar NI’s own brands, Spar enjoy local and The Kitchen.”

The store is also home to McAtamney’s butchery counter, which will be fully serviced with two members of staff daily. Having a fully serviced butchery in-store is a first for any Spar store in Northern Ireland.

The store has also created 27 jobs and staff have already shown their commitment to the local area with a series of community initiatives which started before the store opened.

Store manager Lisa Sherry, said: “I’m extremely proud of the community outreach our team has been establishing before we’ve opened. Our team is completely local to the area and we know what matters to our neighbours. We don’t just want to be a convenience store; we want to be an established community hub and ensure we are providing an all-round service for our local community.”

Spar Belt Road supports Spar’s charity partner, Marie Curie in Northern Ireland, however the store has already been supporting local groups including the Inner City Assistance Team and the North West Cancer Centre at Altnagelvin.

Spar Belt Road is open from 7am-11pm, seven days a week with substantial on-site parking.