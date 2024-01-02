Police have arrested a man involved in an armed robbery at a petrol station in Newmarket in December.

Police were alerted to the incident at 7.15pm on Tuesday, December 12, shortly after a suspect had walked out of the Shell site on the High Street, having stolen cash and cigarettes.

On December 28, a man from Newmarket was arrested on suspicion of robbery. He was taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

David McGowan, 48, was charged with robbery, possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear or violence and possession of a kitchen knife.

He was remanded to appear before Ipswich Magistrates’ Court on Saturday December 30 and was then further remanded to appear before Ipswich Crown Court on Monday, January 29.

Police are still appealing for any doorbell or CCTV footage from between 6.30pm and 8pm on Tuesday, Dec 12 in the area of Tutte Garden, Hamilton Road, Valley Way, Rowley Drive and Falmouth Avenue.