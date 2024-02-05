Detectives investigating the fatal stabbing of a man at the Texaco garage in Meadow Lane, Nottingham, have charged a suspect with murder.

Twenty-six-year-old Mohammed Duraab Khan, died after he was attacked at approximately 6.25pm on Wednesday January 31. He was treated by paramedics but despite their best attempts, he died from his injuries a short time later.

Haseeb Majid, aged 22, has now been charged with murder. He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court today (February 5).

A 46-year-old man arrested within hours of the attack has been released on bail while inquiries continue. A third man, aged 23, who was arrested on suspicion of murder on February 1 has also been released on bail.

Mr Khan’s family continue to be supported by specially trained officers and have asked for their privacy to be respected at this difficult time.

Detective Inspector Kaz Smithson, who is leading the investigation, said: “As we announce this charge my thoughts remain with Mr Khan’s family, friends and everyone who knew him.

“Even though we have now charged one suspect, our investigation is continuing and our team of detectives are still working around the clock to build a clear picture of exactly what happened.”

Anyone who thinks they can assist the investigation, is asked to call 101 quoting incident number 640 of 31 January 2023, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.