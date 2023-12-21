A man has been jailed for more than eight years following a ram raid at the Esso Service Station in Great Witley.

According to Worcester News, John Burton used his motorbike to smash through a locked door at the petrol station while staff hid. The incident took place on July 27, 2022.

CCTV footage showed Burton and an accomplice arriving on one motorbike before slamming it into the front door of the petrol station. The glass began to buckle and then partially smash before one of the men lifted the remaining pane of glass and entered the building. Video showed them stealing thousands of pounds worth of goods, including cigarettes and alcohol.

Burton’s sentencing was the result of a joint case involving West Mercia and West Midlands Police. He was sentenced for robbery, attempted robbery, theft, dangerous driving and attempting to cause grievous bodily harm. He was banned from driving for 88.5 months and will have to retake an extended driving test once the ban has been completed.