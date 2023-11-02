A man has been arrested following an incident involving a gun at a forecourt on Lees Road, Oldham.

At around 11pm on Wednesday November 1, Greater Manchester Police received a report of a man with a gun at the petrol station.

Specialist firearms officers along with response patrols attended the scene and arrested a 51-year-old man on suspicion of possessing a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

On the discovery, Oldham District Commander Phil Hutchinson said;:“I would firstly like to reassure the public these types of offences and incidents are a rarity in Oldham but want to thank those who saw the incident for making us aware of this.

“Our swift response meant we were able to make an arrest as well as recover the firearm, which thankfully was an imitation, to prevent any further distress.

“We remain committed to remove illegally held firearms from our streets and will act on available intel when we receive it.

“Whether it was viable, or an imitation is irrelevant as these types of incidents can understandably cause concern in our communities and we treat every single one with the upmost seriousness.

“Patrols remain in place with dedicated neighbourhood and response officers to ensure we provide high-visibility reassurance and support.”

Anyone with information that may help officers with their enquiries are asked to call 101 quoting incident 3885 of 01/11/2023. Alternatively, details can be passed on anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.