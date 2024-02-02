Miles Retail Ltd has withdrawn plans to extend its Jet forecourt at Desborough Park Road in High Wycombe. The decision comes after the site was hit with a contaminated fuel problem, where some cars which had been filled with diesel subsequently broke down.

The company’s plans were to extend and raise the forecourt canopy, add two extra fuel pumps and construct a new two-storey building with a shop on the ground floor and offices above.

Buckinghamshire Council confirmed to Forecourt Trader that the plans had been withdrawn. The council told the Bucks Free Press that it would have refused the plans. It said the parking spaces near the pumps wouldn’t be safe and that the plans would encourage ‘additional on-street parking’.