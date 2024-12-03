More than 40 hand car wash operations were fined for using illegal workers in the period from April 1 to June 30, 2024.

The biggest fine – £180,000 – went to Fiveways Car Wash on the A11 at Barton Mills. Last year four people were arrested by immigration enforcement officers at the site.

Meanwhile, the Drive & Shine hand car wash in Haverfordwest received a £120,000 fine.

Earlier this year, the manager of Drive & Shine told the Daily Mail that the car wash was a legitimate business which ran checks on its employees to ensure they were in the UK legally.

Among the other 40-plus businesses to be fined were Shine Hand Car Wash in Leicester, which was fined £160,000, Tong Hand Car Wash in Armley Leeds which was fined £110,000, Waves which is sited at Skegness Town Football Club (£90,000) and Express Car Wash Services in Crawley (£90,000).

According to the Home Office, businesses can be penalised if they employ someone who does not have the right to work and they did not do the correct checks, or did not do them properly. If this happens, businesses could get a ‘referral notice’ to let them know their case is being considered and that they might have to pay a civil penalty (fine) of up to £60,000 for each illegal worker.

Publishing the names of offending businesses is part of the government’s strategy to deter others from engaging in illegal employment practices.

The Home Office says the hefty fines highlight the importance of compliance with right-to-work laws. Businesses must verify employees’ legal status through checks such as reviewing passports, visas or work permits.

The Home Office provides a free online service to assist employers, helping them avoid fines and reputational damage.

Tracy West

smile@tracywest.co.uk

07899 847747