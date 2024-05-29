Morrisons Daily and Top 50 Indie Rontec have reached the milestone of 100 stores together with the opening of a forecourt in Knowsley, near Liverpool.

Rontec, which has extended its contract with Morrisons to 2030, is the supermarket operator’s longest standing Morrisons Daily franchise partner, having opened one of the first stores with the convenience fascia in Leicester in 2016.

In 2023, Morrisons became the first UK supermarket to introduce entry price point products into convenience outlets to help customers through the cost of living crisis. The 100 Rontec owned stores stock up to 40 of these Morrisons Savers lines.

Rami Baitiéh, Morrisons chief executive, said that Rontec was an important part of Morrisons Daily’s growth from zero to over 1,600 stores in eight years.

He added: “Rontec’s stores are very well managed, have strong standards and are led by a committed and talented management team, so we’re proud to be able to extend our partnership together,” he said.

Sir Gerald Ronson CBE, Rontec chairman, said: “Our partnership with Morrisons over the last eight years has been positive and fruitful for both parties, and I’m delighted to reach the milestone of 100 stores.

“We have invested significant capital into upgrading our Morrisons Daily sites and have developed a strong convenience and food to go offer for our customers.

“Our teams work extremely well together, with both teams striving to deliver the highest standards and levels of service in all our stores.”

Rontec is the second biggest independent forecourt operator with more than 260 petrol stations across England and Wales, under the Esso, BP and Shell brands.

The company was formed in 2011 to acquire the assets of Total Oil UK and has since continued to acquire sites from Esso, Co-op and BP.