Top 50 Indie Rontec has signed a deal to roll out parcel lockers across its UK network of 264 forecourts.

The deal is with Quadient for its Parcel Pending Open Locker Network, and together with a second deal with the car park company APCOA it covers more than 1,000 potential sites for lockers.

According to Quadient, its lockers open additional revenue streams for hosts, both from the lockers themselves, and from increasing footfall to sites without needing to install lockers from multiple, competing carriers or other businesses.

Gerald Ronson, chairman of Rontec, said: “We want our forecourts to offer everything our customers might need. Enabling people to pick up parcels while refuelling will cut the number of journeys they need to make. Not only will this make drivers’ lives easier, but it will also help reduce traffic on nearby roads, easing congestion and lowering emissions in our local communities.”

Quadient has stated it has a goal of rolling out 5,000 open locker locations across the UK, and three major carriers – DHL, DPD UK and Evri – have signed up to use the network.

“These partnerships mark a bold step towards meeting our open locker network expansion goals,” said Ian Caminsky, SVP & MD Parcel Locker Solutions DACHIT-UKI, Quadient.

“Our parcel locker solutions provide benefits at all levels: from the hosts who are opening up new revenue streams through fees and increased footfall, and to carriers who can reach more customers more efficiently with fewer stops, to consumers who can send and receive parcels securely at their own convenience, and to local communities that see lower traffic. We are looking forward to helping these hosts realise the full benefits of being part of our open locker network, and continuing to expand our footprint with more carriers and location partners.”