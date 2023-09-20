The fuel pricing monitor PetrolPrices has incorporated data from the voluntary price sharing scheme set up by the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA).

This means PetrolPrices now has over 3,800 petrol stations from the CMA data providing daily price information for unleaded, diesel, super unleaded and premium diesel in addition to the existing supplier, transactional and user-sourced data for its website and app.

Top 50 Indies MFG, Rontec, Ascona and SGN are among participants in the voluntary scheme launched by the CMA at the end of August.

Other companies taking part are Applegreen, BP, Shell and the Esso/ Tesco Alliance as well as the big four supermarket groups.

The temporary scheme provides pricing data in a way that is open to third party developers so that it can be used in price comparison apps.

The government backed a CMA plan to set up the voluntary scheme as an interim measure until legislation can be introduced to force every filling station to share their daily prices.

When it launched the voluntary scheme the CMA said: “We recognise the interim scheme is limited and there will sometimes be a delay between the setting of prices, the publication of price data, and the prices being available in third-party apps. Customers should always check the price displayed at the forecourt before purchasing road fuel.”

“The Department for Energy Security and Net Zero has stated it will publish its consultation on the end-state solution in autumn 2023.”

The interim scheme is open to all fuel retailers. Any fuel retailer with questions about how to join the scheme should contact roadfuel.remedies@cma.gov.uk