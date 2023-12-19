North Wales Police is investigating a robbery which took place at Morrisons fuel station, Saltney, at 7am on Wednesday, November 22.

Two men wearing dark clothing and face coverings entered the fuel station kiosk and threatened a member of staff. They then fled across the A5104 road before entering a nearby residential area.

Detective Constable Simon Letch said: “I am appealing to anyone who may have been travelling along the A5104, Chester Road or anyone that was in the Carlton Avenue and Englefield Avenue areas of Saltney that may have seen or heard anything suspicious.

“I’d like to reassure the community that incidents of this nature are incredibly rare in South Flintshire. This was an isolated incident and there is not believed to be any wider threat to the community.”

Anyone with information that could assist with police enquiries should contact us via our website or by calling 101, quoting reference 23001172546.