The M55 could get its first-ever motorway service station after Moto made the first steps towards putting in a planning application.

According to Lancs Live, Preston-based consultancy PWA Planning submitted proposals to Preston Council to see whether an environmental impact assessment (EIA) would be required for any such application and the council has told Forecourt Trader that one would not be required.

Moto’s proposed new motorway service station would be built between Preston and Blackpool on the M55, just off the new junction 2 of the motorway, where the motorway meets the Preston Western Distributor Road.

If it goes ahead, the Moto service area would be the first motorway outlet in the area. The nearest to the north is almost 15 miles away on M6 near Lancaster, to the south it is nearly 18 miles to the nearest services.

The new services would be built on agricultural land on the eastbound side of the M55. It would comprise a main building with food, drink, seating, toilets and baby changing facilities. There would also be a petrol station – with a separate area for HGVs.

Lancs Live reports that there would be parking for around 360 cars, with additional dedicated spaces for caravans, motorbikes and coaches, as well as a separate HGV parking area.