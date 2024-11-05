The British Touring Car Championship (BTCC) will switch from hybrid power to a 100% sustainable fuel for 2025.

The new fuel – designated Hiperflo ECO102 R100 – is specifically engineered to maximise performance, compatibility and sustainability. It is 100% fossil-free, meaning all components are derived from synthetic and biological (ie non-crude) sources.

The BTCC says this means it will become the first championship in the UK to adopt fully sustainable fossil-free fuel for all its cars, underlining its position at the forefront of national motorsport innovation and industry-leading standards.

The BTCC became the first touring car series in the world to confirm the use of hybrid power back in 2018, before being officially launched for the 2022 season.

From 2025, cars will have the same power-boost output as in 2024 – and the same boost deployment format as previously used – with the additional power surge coming solely via turbo boost. The cars will also be some 55kg lighter and nimbler as a result.

Alan Gow, BTCC chief executive, says: “The introduction of 100% fossil free sustainable fuel for 2025 shows that the BTCC remains committed to innovation in motorsport. As the highest profile championship in the UK, this introduction is a significant and essential step in maintaining the competitiveness and excitement synonymous with the BTCC, but in a more sustainable and forward-thinking way.

“The hybrid era was a great one for the BTCC. Six years ago, when we first announced hybrid, it was a technology still in its relative infancy within motorsport. We’ve successfully completed that programme – and really have no more to prove in that respect – whilst others have yet to catch up.

“But, as we’ve now ticked that box we can move further forward with the introduction of the fossil-free sustainable fuel, whilst very importantly delivering the same performance parameters that made this year’s BTCC such a memorable one.”