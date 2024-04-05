Planning permission is being sought for a new petrol filling station on the site of a demolished forecourt.

TPS Recoveries Ltd has applied to East Ayrshire Council to build a filling station and shop at the site on Kilmarnock Road in Mauchline, which has been decommissioned and cleared.

The plans include jet wash, air/water and vac bays as well as 17 car parking spaces including two disabled bays.

The site was listed for sale on Zoopla earlier this year with offers over £100k invited for the 0.65-acre plot. The particulars said Kilmarnock Road has c.11,000 vehicle movements a day and Mauchline has a population of approximately 3,870.