Nisa is set to open a further 400 stores this year, according to the symbol group wholesaler.

Following on from opening 473 new stores in 2022, Nisa has seen a strong start to this year with 130 stores having been recruited to date.

Recruitment of wholesale partners, including Top 50 Indie MPK, has almost doubled in the same period year-on-year, over the last past two years almost 900 stores joined the fascia group.

Peter Batt, managing director at Nisa, said: “Following many strong years for recruitment, we’re pleased to have continued this momentum in 2022 and now into this year. The sustained growth in recruitment is not only down to the brilliant team at Nisa, who have gone from strength to strength, but also to the strength of Nisa’s proposition for independent retailers. At Nisa we’re committed in ensuring our retailers are at the heart of the decisions we make, and we’ll continue to invest in our offer.”

Victoria Lockie, head of retail at Nisa, said: “At Nisa we’re passionate about being the partner of choice for retailers and wholesalers, driving mutual success and benefits and I’m absolutely delighted to see that Nisa is the continued partner of choice for so many independent retailers. We strive to be the best we can be for all our partners and we look forward to welcoming everyone joining the Nisa family.”

Nisa provides the option to operate under a symbol fascia – Nisa Local, Nisa Express or Nisa Extra – or dual-branded, whereby a Nisa partner can maintain their own local identity while also benefiting from the strength of the Nisa brand.

Its offers a range of more than 13,000 SKUs, as well as access to more than 2,400 Co-op own brand products including its Co-op Core Essentials and Honest Value range.

Forecourt operators with Nisa stores include Top 50 Indies Ascona and MPK Garages, which recently signed a deal for 11 of its sites to join Nisa over the next three months.

The 11 former Morrisons stores vary in size from 1,000sq ft - 3,000sq ft and are located across England in areas including Bristol, Worcestershire, Yorkshire, Staffordshire and Derbyshire.

All 11 sites will be taking on the dual-branded fascia, with the first site in Bristol beginning to trade as Nisa in the middle of April.

Nisa currently supplies 2,480 Nisa fascia and independent fascia retail stores.