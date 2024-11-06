Family business Oasis Services has donated £8,000 to a children’s charity which provides free open heart surgery in developing countries – an operation which the forecourt operator’s managing director Oliver Blake has now benefited from twice.

Just weeks after his latest surgery for a congenital heart defect, Oliver has presented the money to Healing Little Hearts, as part of what he says is an ongoing commitment.

The gift will pay for a dozen children to be given the life-saving treatment, as well as for training surgeons and other medical staff on the latest procedures.

“I’ve been so lucky to have had this surgery not once, but twice, at five days old, having been born with two holes in my heart, and this autumn,” says Oliver. ”It means so much to me to help children in areas where it is not readily available to get access to it. Sadly, 90% of the world’s children who so desperately need this life-saving treatment don’t receive it.”

Oliver, who started to ease himself back into work days after his operation earlier this year, adds: “I was lucky enough to be monitored every year and when they found that my aortic valve was failing three years ago I was put forward for pioneering surgery, which has meant that I should never need open heart surgery again. We want to help give the same opportunity for other families,” he adds.

So far this year the Long Riston, Hull-based Gulf/Spar forecourt operator, known locally for supporting its community with various fundraising initiatives, has donated £14,000 to charities and neighbourhood organisations.

Earlier this year the business donated £1,000 to the Children’s Heart Surgery Fund, as well as sponsoring its third defibrillator. This latest equipment is fitted to the front of its shop building in a £1,300 donation working with a local charity.

Oliver says that working with the local community is “also of great value” to the business, which donated £1,000 last month to the Leven Pre School to help fund equipment and reduce costs for parents within the neighbourhood.

Other recent donations include £1,000 to Marie Curie from Oliver taking part in a Spar Three Peaks walk, and £1,000 to the Long Riston Church to help fund the building of a toilet.

Oasis Services has also sponsored the local horticultural show, and a local school’s sports day, donating equipment and drinks for all the children taking part.

Oliver says: “We pride ourselves on being so much more than just a business. I want us to be at the centre of our community. Without our community we wouldn’t have a business. I believe that you should put more into society than you take out of it.”