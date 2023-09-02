It is with great sadness that Lawrences Garages (London) Ltd has announced the death of BC (Bryon) Lawrence.

He joined the family business in 1950 after he left the army. He worked as the third generation of the Lawrence family and became a director, and then managing director. It was during the 1960s that he took on the car dealership starting with BMC and then onto Rootes. He became the chair of the then Rootes/Chrysler dealer committee. He also became involved with the MAA, now known as the RMI. He chaired the fuel committee, the equivalent of the today’s PRA. He gave up the reins in the 1990s but still remained in the background, attending meetings, and taking a great interest in how the company has evolved.

He will be greatly missed.