The now defunct Fibbersley Service Station in Noose Lane, Willenhall, is up for sale for £750,000.

Listed by Fraser Wood Commercial, the particulars say the property was previously a petrol filling station and vehicle repair workshop and therefore comprises a forecourt with in and out access from Fibbersley and a single storey workshop with sales office of brick construction with a flat roof. The land extends beyond that but is currently overgrown and wooded in places. The site – approximately 0.98 acres – also benefits from a frontage to Noose Lane.

It is understood that mains electricity and water are available to the site but no tests have been applied to any of the services or appliances.

Fraser Wood Commercial says it presents a prominent redevelopment opportunity, subject to planning, as it sits within one kilometre of the centre of Willenhall with easy access to junction 10 of the M6 motorway.

The listing states that there may have been a residential property on part of the land, known as Glen View, but this is no longer present. Interested parties are advised to make their own enquiries to the Local Authority Planning Department in respect of their intended use.