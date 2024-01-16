Top 50 Indie Pearl Forecourts’ plans to build a new petrol filling station in Bradford have been refused by the council.

Consent was sought to demolish the existing Regal Complex and redevelop the site with a forecourt, shop and parking.

The Regal Complex, which sits on White Abbey Road and Whetley Hill, currently comprises a restaurant and café buildings. It had previously been a petrol filling station.

Bradford Metropolitan District Council said that while the Highways Officer did not have any concerns with regard to the principle of a petrol filling station at the location, the layout

was unacceptable.

The plans were criticised for providing inadequate access and poor site layout. The proposal was for a one-way system through the site with entry via Globe Fold – an unadopted, sub-standard road – and exit via widened access to the south west. There were worries about obstruction to an existing public right of way and manoeuvres at the site access close to a busy road.

Other reasons for refusal included the fact that the plans were for a “visually intrusive and dominating structure”. The Council also said the application provided inaccurate information about elevations and the drainage plan was queried with councillors saying there was insufficient information.