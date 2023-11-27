Top 50 Indie Pearl Forecourts is seeking planning permission to build a new forecourt at a prominent car showroom site close to Bury town centre.

The company wants to demolish the existing car sales building at CarTime, Bell Lane, Bury and replace it with a petrol filling station ‘with associated facilities’ as well as a drive-thru unit and a detached block of two food-to-go convenience pods. The plans include eight EV charging spaces.

In its application to Bury council, Pearl Forecourts said the site was ideal for roadside services as it is located along a main road and among numerous ‘traffic builders’ including the town centre and Moorgate Retail Park.

The application stated that the ancillary forecourt shop building would be single storey with ‘plentiful glazing’ and would feature convenience ‘top up’ retail provision as usually found at modern filling station sites.

General retail deliveries for the site would take place once a week while deliveries for fresh produce (milk, bread) would be daily. Generally fuel deliveries would take place twice a week, but the application stated that on occasion this may increase to three times per week during busier seasons (June, September and December).

In the application, Pearl Forecourts said it had clearly demonstrated that it would make effective use of a brownfield plot, would provide a good quality road-side service while promoting consumer choice and generating employment for local people.