Top 50 Indie Penny Petroleum is currently rebranding its stores as ‘Penny on the Move’.

The company has so far rebranded 14 of its 93 sites and roll out to the others will continue over the next 18 months,however Penny intends to keep its 17 Scottish sites as Spars.

Vicky Hennessy, COO at Penny, said: “We decided to look at rebranding a few years ago as we understood that our current brand ‘Penny Petroleum’ would become less relevant in the wake of EVs and other future fuels.

“The idea was developed on the connotation of keeping our customers moving as well as symbolising how we are moving forward as a company.

“Customer and employee feedback has been positive; the Penny purple is eye catching and the design is modern. The branding is internal as well as external and also includes our new food-to-go brand ‘Food on the Move.’