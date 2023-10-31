Work on a new Euro Garages site in Glasgow has apparently come to a halt due to a dispute over the design.

In 2017, Euro Garages submitted plans for a forecourt on vacant land in the Nitshill area of the city, that would include an Asda, Greggs and Starbucks – which was granted.

According to Glasgow Live, work started on the site at the Nitshill Interchange but has stopped after Glasgow City Council planners discovered the design of the development varied from the plans. The website reported that changes had been made to the internal layout and design of the drive-thru.

A huge amount of work on the site has already been completed with 14 petrol and diesel pumps in place. Glasgow Live reported that the Starbucks drive-thru is almost complete with signage already in place, however the Asda name has now been removed from the supermarket and petrol signage.

Glasgow City Council has confirmed that its enforcement officers took action after construction work did not match up with what had been approved in the planning permission.

A spokesman for Glasgow City Council told Glasgow Live: ”The design of the development looks to have varied from the original decision and colleagues in Planning Enforcement are investigating.

“They have requested that the developer submit a revised planning application but so far the developer has failed to do so.”