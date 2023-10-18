Essex Police are appealing for the public’s help to identify two men (pictured above), in connection with an ongoing investigation into an armed robbery at an MFG forecourt in Stansted.

Officers were called to the site on Cambridge Road in Stansted shortly after 10:30pm on Wednesday, September 27, following reports of an armed robbery.

The two suspects entered the garage and threatened the staff with a firearm and a knife before stealing cigarettes and alcohol.

Enquiries remain ongoing and investigating officers are now in the position to release these images of two men, who they would like to speak to.

If you recognise them, or have any further information, please contact Essex Police, quoting reference number 1505 of 27 September.