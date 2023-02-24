Dyfed-Powys Police are appealing for information after the theft of approximately 70,000 litres of diesel from the Oil4Wales fuel depot in Nantycaws, Carmarthenshire, on Friday February 17.

A police spokesperson said: “We are appealing for information and are asking for anyone who may have dashcam footage from the area, as well as the layby on the eastbound carriageway of the A48, following the filling station, between 10.30pm that night and 12.30am on the Saturday.

“The theft saw a length of pipe run through a field to the layby, with a large quantity of diesel spilled into the field. We are also looking for information or dashcam footage in the area around the depot between 11.30pm on Tuesday, 14 February, and 12.30am on the following morning.”

Anyone with information that could help officers with their investigation is asked to report it to Dyfed-Powys Police, either online at https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, or by calling 101. There is also a non-emergency text number for anyone who is deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired on 07811 311908. Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org. Quote reference: DPP/2447/18/02/2023/02/C.