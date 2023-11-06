Greater Manchester Police are appealing for witnesses to an incident at the Morrisons forecourt in Chadderton to come forward.

On Thursday October 19 at around 3.04pm, three unknown male offenders on off-road motorcycles and wearing balaclavas visited the Morrisons petrol station. When the attendant refused service and security arrived on the forecourt, the men drove off towards the exit on their motorbikes.

They then drove back in with an offender attempting to kick the security officer. The victim managed to get out of the way but a second offender drove his motorcycle directly into the victim, knocking him to the ground and causing multiple injuries.

Officers are now appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward and assist their investigation. Information can be shared via 101 or 0161 856 8891 quoting log 2109 of 19/10/23