West Mercia Police are appealing for anyone who may have any information about a robbery at Hartlebury Service Station on the A449.

The robbery happened on Monday November 13 at around 6am when a man walked into the service station and demanded money from the till before leaving.

The man is described as in his 20s or 30s of medium build and around 5’9”.

DC Kings, who is investigating the robbery, said: “I appreciate from the CCTV image it is not clear who this male is, but perhaps you recognise the clothing? I would also like to speak to anybody who was on the service station forecourt who may have seen this man leave after the robbery.”

If you have any information, please contact 101 using extension 7742246.