Staffordshire Police are appealing for information after masked raiders broke into Tean Service Station near Stoke on Trent, at 4am last Saturday morning (November 11).

According to Stoke Sentinel, three ‘unknown persons’ dressed in black and wearing balaclavas, entered Tean Service Station’s shop and swiped ‘a large quantity of items’.

PCSO James Naylor said: “Three unknown persons wearing all black and with balaclavas on were seen to gain access and steal a large quantity of items from the service station. We are asking if anyone has any CCTV in the area or may have seen or heard anything to come forward and speak to Staffordshire Police.”